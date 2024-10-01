Marathon to be held as part of centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College

A marathon will be organised on Sunday (October 6) in the city in connection with the year-long centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College (Autonomous).

Titled ‘Teresian Centenary Marathon’, three events would begin from the college — a 10-km centenary run from 5.30 a.m., a 5-km Teresian run from 6 a.m., and a 3-km fun run from 6.15 a.m., Sajimol Augustine, coordinator of the centenary-related events, said here on Tuesday.

All arrangements, including breakfast, will be made for a total of 2,000 participants who are expected to attend the marathon, which will be supervised by officials of the Kerala State Athletics’ Association. Both online and spot registration can be done for a fee of ₹499 and ₹200 for students. The funds raised thus will be used to support the establishment of Karunya Niketan, a home proposed at Vallarpadam for destitutes, she said.

The first and second prizes in each category will be ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

The others who spoke include Sr. Vineetha, manager, and Kala M.S., dean of the college. For details, call 98463-47475.