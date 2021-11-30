Marakkar wasn’t intended for OTT release, says Mohanlal

KOCHI

Actor Mohanlal said here on Tuesday that his movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was never intended to be released first on the OTT (over-the-top) platform.

The debate on whether the movie will first hit the OTT platform or reach the theatres had triggered a debate in the Malayalam film industry a few weeks ago. Antony Perumbavoor, producer of the movie, had said on November 5 that the film would have an OTT-first release while blaming the the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala for not making any allowance to release it in the theatres.

However, Mr. Mohanlal and Mr. Antony later decided to release the movie in theatres, especially after the Minister for Cinema Saji Cherian requested them to opt for a theatre release.

Mr. Mohanlal claimed that the nod for the OTT release was given only after deciding on the date of the theatre release. On allegations that business interests had prompted him to go for an OTT release, the actor said that movie making was a business and he had produced several films over his career spanning over four decades. “Some did not fare well at the box office. But If I make a ₹100-crore movie, what is wrong in expecting a return of ₹105 crore?” he asked.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be released in cinemas on Thursday.