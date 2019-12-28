Maradu: structural auditing of houses to be completed soon

The structural auditing of houses and other structures located in the close vicinity of the Maradu apartments, which are being demolished, will be completed in two days.

A team has already covered over 30 houses located within 50-metre radius to fix the market value. Such valuation is required for estimating the cost for reconstruction of the structures if they develop any damage.

While the companies that have taken up the assignment of demolishing the buildings will carry out repair works for the damage caused during pre-blast days, the damage that may be caused during the blast and post-blast days would be repaired by using the insurance coverage, municipal authorities said.

All repair works will be carried out by the agencies concerned after the demolition of the buildings, officials said.

Meanwhile, two buildings located close to Alfa Serene developed cracks on Friday.

Workers have begun covering the walls of the structures with extra sheets of geotextile as suggested by explosion experts as a safety measure.

The buildings will be demolished on January 11 and 12.