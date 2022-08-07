Maradu: SIT awaits SC verdict on Thottathil report

Report highlights Role played by stakeholders in building four apartment complexes that were later demolished

The Crime Branch probe into the illegal nexus between political leaders, builders, and government officials in permitting the construction of Maradu apartments may take a crucial turn shortly as the Supreme Court is all set to consider a report fixing the culpability of various persons in the case.

The apex court is likely to consider the report by former High Court judge Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, which highlighted the role of the builders and government officials, including the former civic heads of Maradu municipality, in permitting the illegal construction of four apartments on the banks of Vembanad Lake. The apartment complexes H2O Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram, and Jain Coral Cove were razed on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had appointed Mr. Radhakrishnan in May this year to identify those responsible for building and giving clearances to the complexes.

The Special Investigation Team, which is probing the case, is understood to be waiting for the apex court order on the inquiry report for making the final move. The agency may also extend its probe to all the persons, including senior government officials who had deposed before Mr. Radhakrishnan during the inquiry.

The investigation team had long been waiting for the government clearance for questioning A.K. Devassy, the former president of Maradu panchayat, as the permission for constructing some apartments were issued during his tenure as the civic head. Though the State government had been sitting on the request, the agency is understood to have obtained a legal opinion that prior clearance was not required for interrogating him.

Police case

The police case is that builders, panchayat officials and the architects hatched criminal conspiracies for preparing the building plans and constructing the buildings by suppressing and bypassing several legal provisions including the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The builders constructed the apartments on holdings where construction was banned. The government officials permitted the illegal constructions for undue pecuniary benefits, according to the agency.

Incidentally, Mr. Radhakrishnan’s report fixing the culpability for the illegal construction has led to some confusion among stakeholders.

Though the conclusion that “the builders cannot but be held responsible for the illegal construction of the buildings,” was widely interpreted as absolving the builders, sources in the Thottathil inquiry authority confirmed that the builders were also held responsible for the illegal constructions.