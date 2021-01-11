Maradu residents trying to regain rhythm of life

KOCHI

11 January 2021 01:19 IST

It has been a year since the apartment complexes built in violation of CRZ rules were demolished

Life has been a tumultuous journey over the last one year for Rasheed Usman and his former neighbours.

After Alfa Serene, the apartment that stood tall on the banks of the Vembanad lake at Maradu, was brought down for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, most of the apartment owners have shifted to rented houses.

On January 11 last year, Holy Faith and the two towers of Alfa Serene were demolished after the Supreme Court took a tough stand on illegal constructions that came up on the banks of the lake.

Mr. Usman and his family shifted to a rented apartment at Eda Kochi and he is now leading a legal battle to claim compensation for the loss the residents suffered. “Though the builder has offered to construct a new apartment at the original place for a price of ₹50 lakh, we are not keen on that proposal,” he said.

Jacob Mathew, another resident of the apartment complex, now lives at Ravipuram in a house that he took on rent from his friend. “My two daughters are employed abroad. I don’t own a house and am unsure how it will factor when they are to be married,” he said.

Almost all of the residents of the apartment complexes that were pulled down were initially paid a compensation of ₹25 lakh each by the State government. Though the court had directed the apartment owners to pay funds to the Balakrishnan Nair committee appointed for overseeing the disbursement of compensation, only meagre amounts were paid by the builders.

Some of the residents of Jain Coral Cove, another apartment that was constructed in violation of rules at Maradu and demolished on January 14 last year, are faced with another crisis. Most of the residents had purchased the apartments after raising bank loans for which the apartments were given as collateral security. After the demolition of the apartment, the collateral security became non-existent and the banks converted the home loans into personal loans for higher interest, said George Kovoor, a former resident and president of the residents’ association.

After H2O, the flat where he lived for years, was demolished, M. Arun moved to an apartment in Panampilly Nagar. “It was a traumatic experience. All the residents, who had developed strong bonds among themselves, were scattered to different parts of the city. Yet, all are in touch with each other. Recently, we all met for the birthday party of a former resident’s child,” he said.

After being pushed out of their homes, the former residents are trying to pick up the rhythm of life. They are trying hard to leave behind the memories and visuals of their homes and dreams being reduced to rubble in a few seconds’ time.