Maradu residents to meet Collector today

The residents of Maradu, whose homes have reportedly been damaged in the pre-blast works of the Maradu apartments, will hold a discussion with the District Collector on Friday.
The residents had staged a dharna before the apartment demanding adequate security measures for their homes. The authorities had stopped the pre-demolition works of Alfa Serene apartment for a day on Thursday after the stiff resistance from the residents. Besides the residents, the representatives of the company which is demolishing the building, the legislators from the region and civic authorities will attend the meeting to be held at Ernakulam Guest House at 9 a.m.
