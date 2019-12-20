Kochi

Maradu residents to meet Collector today

A view of Alfa Serene, that is being demolished, at Maradu on Thursday.

A view of Alfa Serene, that is being demolished, at Maradu on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

more-in

The residents of Maradu, whose homes have reportedly been damaged in the pre-blast works of the Maradu apartments, will hold a discussion with the District Collector on Friday.

The residents had staged a dharna before the apartment demanding adequate security measures for their homes. The authorities had stopped the pre-demolition works of Alfa Serene apartment for a day on Thursday after the stiff resistance from the residents. Besides the residents, the representatives of the company which is demolishing the building, the legislators from the region and civic authorities will attend the meeting to be held at Ernakulam Guest House at 9 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:38:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/maradu-residents-to-meet-collector-today/article30352861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY