Maradu residents to go on indefinite hunger strike

Maradu residents will begin an indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday demanding protection to their homes during the demolition of the four apartment complexes.
The strike will be launched in front of Alfa Serene apartments.
The residents had earlier complained that the walls of their homes had developed cracks during the pre-blasting work at the apartments. They apprehend that more houses will be damaged during the demolition using controlled implosion method.
Experts visit site
Meanwhile, explosion experts, including R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, and civic officials led by Snehil Kumar Singh, the Fort Kochi RDO in charge of the demolition, inspected Alfa Serene to take stock of the work.
The explosive material will be loaded into the building from Friday. The structure will be brought down on January 11 and 12.
