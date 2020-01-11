Maradu residents rattled by the exercise

Archa Ashokan, a resident of Ward 16 near Maradu Municipality, along with her Ayalkootam members had a busy day on Friday dishing out fruits and juices at a roadside joint on the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge as a large police force and fire force and media personnel hung around H2O Holy Faith apartments awaiting a drill of the implosion.

“While we cannot question the Supreme Court’s decision, it is sad that the building is coming down,” said Archa as she served cut watermelon to the thirsty. “We are among those who have to move away from home tomorrow. The ordinary people here have much at stake in tomorrow’s event as all houses are under threat,” she added.

The specifics of demolition were known for long, but local residents had never been taken into confidence by the municipality on the likely plan of action like shifting of residents from their homes, said Archa.

“It was only after many of us went to the municipality on Thursday that officials issued notices on clearing the area for around four hours. For no fault of ours, so much trouble has been caused,” she added.

Joseph and Mary stay just around 100 metres away from H2O apartments. A native of the place, Joseph works as a mason. He said his father’s relatives had lived there for 88 years. “There are fears about our house. The municipality has to support us if something happens. It was only yesterday [Thursday] that the municipal authorities came to our house to say that we have to move out for a few hours,” said Mary.

“We plan to go across the road to join a family in the parish. As they will not be evacuated for the demolition, we will spend the day at their house and return later,” she added.