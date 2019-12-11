Maradu residents on war path

Residents of Maradu will launch a protest on Friday demanding protection for their homes when the four illegal apartments are pulled down.

Though the authorities had promised to put adequate safety measures in place, they are yet to materialise, the residents complained.

On Friday, the residents will take out a march to Kundannoor Junction and cook food on the road as a mark of protest.

The residents complained that the authorities were overlooking the risks facing their houses, which were located close to the apartments. With hardly a month left for the demolition, the authorities could not even finalise the insurance scheme for the houses, according to the action council of residents.

The Maradu Municipality had proposed a coverage of ₹125 crore for a year from the date of demolition.

However, the residents have been demanding that damage caused to their buildings following pre-demolition work also be covered under the scheme.

A section of residents complained that the authorities had backtracked on their earlier promise of extending compensation for restoring the buildings in tune with the current cost.

A meeting of the Maradu municipal council, to be held on Wednesday, will consider the proposal for awarding contract for removal of debris from the demolition sites.

Structural audit

Meanwhile, the structural audit of buildings located near the apartments, which will be demolished next month, will resume on Wednesday.

The audit was put on hold after a section of residents objected to the process as it was reportedly being carried out when the owners of the buildings were away.

The residents demanded that the audit be conducted only in their presence.

The audit is being done to prepare the baseline data for insurance coverage for houses and other structures following the controlled implosion of the four buildings.