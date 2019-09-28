Maradu residents demand suitable accommodation

Residents of the flats in Maradu that are slated to be demolished in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, said on Friday that though they continued to keep their hopes alive since a curative petition had been filed regarding the verdict, this was the first time the apex court had considered that there was an affected party in the case – the house owners in the flats.

Appeals sent to PM

Responding to Friday’s Supreme Court verdict that ordered payment of ₹25 lakh to each of the flat owners, Shamsuddin Karunagappally, one of the residents, said that the owners had sent appeals to the President, Prime Minister, Union Minster for Environment, and the Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, to intervene in the issue and find a solution.

The residents of all the flats have decided to approach the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to know when the compensation amount will be given and to seek more time for NRI owners to move out. The temporary accommodation provided by the government should be suitable to us, the residents demanded.

The immediate requirement, however, was that electricity and water connection should be restored. Otherwise, how could the residents plan moving out if that was the final outcome, asked Mr. Shamsuddin.

‘An eyewash’

One of the residents, Dr. Anand Kumar, wondered whether the package was an eyewash, considering that the State government had not provided relief to even the flood victims of last year. “If the flats are demolished, it will become necessary that all the 1,800-odd constructions under the Maradu municipality violating these norms should be demolished too. The precedent that it will set is rather scary and of unimaginable impact,” he said.

Asked why some of the flat complexes had not yet sued the builders or even registered a police complaint them, the residents said that they had government documents for the flats they owned and not a certificate from the builders.

While the residents admitted that the builders had cheated them, any litigation for compensation could be costly and a long-drawn affair. “Our immediate need is to save our homes,” they said.