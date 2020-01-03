Maradu residents call off agitation

The indefinite hunger strike by people living in the neighbourhood of residential flats identified at Maradu for demolition on January 11 and 12, demanding full compensation for possible losses, was withdrawn on Thursday.

The agitation was called off after the action council members met Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Moideen assured them that the technical committee overseeing preparations for the demolition would look into issues raised by residents. The committee is expected to meet in Kochi on Friday. Meanwhile, Maradu Municipal vice chairman Boban Nedumparampil said the committee would on Friday consider residents’ plea to begin the process by demolishing Jain Coral Cove and Kayaloram apartments that are located in relatively less populated areas.

The authorities had earlier decided to demolish Alfa Serene and H2O complexes first. They are located in thickly populated areas.

Mr. Nedumparambil also said the Minister had agreed to favourably consider residents’ plea to provide full compensation for buildings that faced possible damage due to the demolition process.