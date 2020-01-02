Kochi

Maradu residents begin hunger strike

The residents of Maradu began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding adequate protection to their homes located near the apartments that are to be demolished.

M.R. Sasi, former sub judge, inaugurated the protest.

Several residents complained that the walls of their houses had developed cracks following the pre-demolition works.

