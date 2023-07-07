Maradu murder: police deny asking for written complaint for breaking into apartment

July 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police have denied asking for a written complaint from the apartment association office-bearers for breaking into an apartment in Maradu where an elderly woman was found murdered, allegedly by her son, on Thursday evening.

While the division councillor and the apartment association secretary absolved the Maradu police on that count, they were critical of the perceived delay in breaking into the apartment, which according to them could have probably saved a life.

K. Sethu Raman, District Police Chief (Kochi City), shot down accusations that the police had demanded such a letter. He also justified the delay in breaking in, claiming that the accused was very violent. “He had fortified the door and it took around 30 minutes for the fire force personnel to break down the door. He had also put up a gas cylinder behind the door and threatened to blast it as he was armed with a matchstick,” he said.

Division councillor Sheeja Sankumar said two police officers who had visited the apartment earlier in the day around 3 p.m. had claimed to have found nothing unusual following their interaction with the accused through the window as he declined to open the door. They also managed to get a glimpse of the victim as she came to the window only to be sent back by her son.

“They had stayed back for some time and had told me when I got there that since there seems to be nothing unusual warranting a break-in at that time, it would be better to arrange for a medical report regarding the mental state or a letter. I won’t blame the police for that and also that happened in the afternoon before the situation deteriorated,” said Ms. Sankumar.

The councillor also backtracked from her initial criticism for delaying the break-in. “I happened to see what the apartment was like this morning and could not blame the police for not breaking in immediately,” said Ms. Sankumar.

Jini Antony, the association secretary, confirmed that the police had not asked her for any letter before breaking in and that she issued the letter nevertheless around 6.30 p.m. as suggested by the people around, including the councillor and the former councillor. “We would not have blamed police even if they had asked for such a letter since they could have been in trouble later [if criticised later that it was unwanted]. But they could have broken in much earlier rather than wasting close to around two hours. The gas cylinder was put up by the accused only later when the fire force started breaking the door,” she said.

Maradu municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil, however, was critical of the police, accusing that the police did ask for the letter and returned without any intervention during their visit to the apartment earlier in the morning after relying on the words of the accused. Mr. Sethu Raman said it was the victim herself who had turned away the police.

Maradu sub inspector Rijin M. Thomas said no letter was sought in the evening but the complaint was lodged by the association on its own. “We could not have risked barging in straight away as the accused was extremely violent and feared that any such move may endanger the safety of the woman inside,” he said, while admitting that the police had no inkling that the woman would have been fatally attacked.

