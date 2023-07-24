Maradu Municipality’s decision not to collect hiked building tax put on hold by LSGD

July 24, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has put on hold the decision by the Maradu Municipality not to collect hiked building tax.

In a letter sent to the secretary of the local body, the department said that the decision taken by the council on May 1 has to be put on hold, till further notice. The communication from the deputy secretary of the department had quoted the dissent note mentioned by the secretary against the council decision not to collect the increased building tax by the government.

The Congress-led municipality had decided not to collect the hiked tax based on a suggestion by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) not to pass on the burden to the public in civic bodies in which the party is in power.

“The council will discuss the objection raised by the Local Self-Government Department and take necessary follow-up measures,” said municipal chairman Anthony Asanparambil. “The increased tax had come as a blow to the common man, who was already hit by inflation and other fiscal constraints owing to the anti-people policies of the government,” he said.

The council had earlier recommended that the old rate for buildings up to 300 sq.ft be retained. It had also requested the authorities to retain the previous tax rate of ₹120 per sq.ft for lodges, hotels, commercial buildings, and godowns. The government had included the increased tax structure in the online system from April 1 onwards. The council had requested the department to replace it with the previous tax slabs.

Mr. Anthony recalled that the government had opposed some of the welfare measures initiated by the previous council including free funeral/cremation at the civic body’s crematorium and boat services to the public. Despite such opposition, we had invoked the powers entrusted with the local bodies to go ahead and implement the plans as decided, he said.

