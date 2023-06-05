Maradu municipality witnesses spike in illegal dumping of untreated sewage in public places

June 05, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The illegal dumping of raw sewage in public places has emerged as a challenge to the efforts of the Maradu municipality to ensure compliance with waste management norms.

Tanker lorries carrying untreated sewage were found dumping it in an open space at Vikas Nagar, along the national highway stretch near Kundannoor. Vehicles were seized by the ward councillor and local residents while they were trying to discharge waste into stormwater drains at night.

“We are witnessing a spike in illegal dumping of raw sewage in secluded areas. The tankers often make use of trailers and containers parked along the national highway to carry out the illegal act,” said health standing committee chairman Chandrakaladharan.

The drivers arrive after midnight and park their vehicles close to stormwater drains. They start letting out untreated sewage through pipes directed into the drains, after ensuring that nobody is present in the area. “When caught, they come up with the usual statement that the raw sewage was being transported to the treatment plant at Willingdon Island and they had only parked the vehicle for taking a break,” said Mr. Chandrakaladharan. The civic authorities had sought the cooperation of the police in curbing the illegal activity. They said the enforcement agencies should initiate stringent action against such violations.

The council has stepped up surveillance over active waste dumping spots. A proposal to install CCTV facilities in key spots is ready. Night squads involving health officials, councillors, and residents’ associations representatives have been formed to ensure a sustained campaign against illegal waste dumping.

