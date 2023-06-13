Maradu Municipality wants anomalies in CZM draft plan resolved

June 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu Municipality has listed various discrepancies in the draft Coastal Zone Management (CZM) Plan.

As per the draft plan, there are 45 islands within the municipal limits, while the actual number is just two. The error would affect eligible relaxations for the public, said Antony Asanparambil, municipal chairman.

The boundaries of pokkali fields are also marked as islands. The position of mangroves and buffer zone are also marked wrongly in the draft plan. It had also not included the actual position of bunds set up to check salinity intrusion, he added.

On the scaling dimension in the draft plan, the authorities pointed out that the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan in 2019 was published in the scale of 1:25000 though it was agreed to change it to 1:4000 in 2011. The civic body had raised the anomaly and the legal standing of the measurement at the public hearing on the draft plan held in Kochi on Monday.

It suggested that the scale of 1:4000 was practical instead of 1:25000, especially while inspecting a land. The municipal chairman has urged the Coastal Regulation Zone Authority to prepare the draft plan once again by holding a field-level inspection in the presence of the municipal authorities. The final draft plan should be published only after completing the process, he said.

