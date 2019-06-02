Maradu municipality wakes up to an uphill task

After being reminded of its duty to demolish illegal apartment complexes, the Maradu municipality is waking up to the challenging task of razing four structures.

The deadline set by the Supreme Court for demolishing four illegal apartment complexes at Maradu will end on June 8. The structures were built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines.

A meeting of the steering committee of the local body on Monday will discuss the matter. The date for convening an emergency meeting of the municipal council will be decided at the meeting. Also, the modalities for pulling down the structures will be discussed, said municipal chairperson P.H. Nadeera.

Incidentally, the State government had made it clear that it would not file a review petition before the apex court against the verdict. As the local body will not be approaching the Supreme Court with a review plea, a section of residents said they would move the court.

The meeting convened by the Minister for Local Self-Governments also decided to approach the Indian Institute of Technology - Chennai to prepare an impact assessment report on the demolition. The government’s position that the Maradu municipality has the responsibility of demolishing the structures has put the confusion that prevailed among civic administrators to rest. The civic representatives had earlier maintained that the impact of the demolition, including its ecological impact, needed to be assessed before pulling down the structures. The local body also contended that the diversion of funds from its kitty for the demolition would hit its development programmes.

The steering committee meeting and the special council meeting will have to find ways to implement the court order, officials of the local body said.