Maradu municipality to launch programme to tackle stray dog menace

February 15, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu municipality will soon initiate measures to tackle stray dog menace by implementing a multi-prong approach.

The aim is to free the civic body of stray dogs. The municipality authorities had joined hands with Janaseva Stray Dog-Free Kerala initiative, said municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil.

“We have launched preliminary steps required towards implementing the initiative. The objective is to free the areas under the municipality from the menace of street dogs and to set up facilities to provide housing to the stray dogs,” he said.

The authorities will take steps to vaccinate all stray dogs. They will identify families below the poverty line willing to take care of the dogs at their homes. The municipality will issue licence and other facilities required to the families. The officials of the civic body will inspect the boarding facilities before handing over the dogs to the families. Those interested may take up the care of two or more stray dogs. They will get a monthly incentive of ₹1,000 towards the expenses needed for taking care of the dogs.

Mr. Asanparambil said the civic body would roll out a monitoring mechanism to ensure that the project was implemented as per the plan in each ward.