Maradu Municipality to incorporate suggestions from public in draft policy on waste management

July 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu Municipality has initiated steps to formulate a five-year plan to ensure effective waste management.

The civic body will come up with a draft document outlining steps to be taken in the next five years. It will include suggestions from the public and their involvement in waste management measures.

“The long-term waste management project is being implemented in association with the Local Self-Government department, World Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The shortcomings in the present approaches towards waste management will be identified. They will be rectified by including the views of experts,” said Antony Asanparambil, chairman, Maradu Municipality.

The government has allotted nearly ₹7 crore as initial funding towards preparing a comprehensive project for waste management. Of this, the municipality has initiated projects worth ₹1.8 crore. They include purchase of earth movers, road-sweeping machines, bio compost and bio bins, and incinerator for processing sanitary napkins.

The municipal chairman said the plastic processing unit near Gregorian Public School at Maradu would have a new conveyor belt system to sort materials. On the updated status of steps being taken to decentralise food waste management, he said bio bins and bio compost units had been distributed to nearly 6,300 households. The coverage has reached around 50% of houses. Food waste processing in apartment complexes is being done by residents’ associations, he added.