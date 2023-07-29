HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maradu Municipality to incorporate suggestions from public in draft policy on waste management

July 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu Municipality has initiated steps to formulate a five-year plan to ensure effective waste management.

The civic body will come up with a draft document outlining steps to be taken in the next five years. It will include suggestions from the public and their involvement in waste management measures.

“The long-term waste management project is being implemented in association with the Local Self-Government department, World Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The shortcomings in the present approaches towards waste management will be identified. They will be rectified by including the views of experts,” said Antony Asanparambil, chairman, Maradu Municipality.

The government has allotted nearly ₹7 crore as initial funding towards preparing a comprehensive project for waste management. Of this, the municipality has initiated projects worth ₹1.8 crore. They include purchase of earth movers, road-sweeping machines, bio compost and bio bins, and incinerator for processing sanitary napkins.

The municipal chairman said the plastic processing unit near Gregorian Public School at Maradu would have a new conveyor belt system to sort materials. On the updated status of steps being taken to decentralise food waste management, he said bio bins and bio compost units had been distributed to nearly 6,300 households. The coverage has reached around 50% of houses. Food waste processing in apartment complexes is being done by residents’ associations, he added.

Related Topics

waste / waste management / urban solid waste / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.