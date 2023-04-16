Maradu municipality steps up surveillance against illegal waste dumping

April 16, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu municipality has stepped up monitoring against illegal dumping of solid waste as part of efforts to strengthen waste management across various wards.

The government’s campaign against illegal and careless dumping of waste has been launched in all the wards in the municipality. It is being implemented in association with Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbashree and Clean Kerala Company. The waste collected after cleaning up public places will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company.

Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said clusters had been formed to streamline the waste management activities. Each cluster will comprise 50 houses in a division. The clusters will have to ensure that public places are free of littering and waste dumping. The partners in the initiative had to clean up areas to check mosquito menace, he said.

The authorities have started imposing fine on persons found dumping waste in open spaces and waterbodies. A ward-level survey has been initiated to identify households that are yet to set up source-level systems for biodegradable waste management. Each ward councillor will also collect information on the households and establishments that are yet to hand over non-biodegradable waste to the Haritha Karma Sena engaged by the civic body. The government has asked local bodies to ensure that Haritha Karma Sena members are engaged across households and commercial establishments for collection of non-biodegradable waste. The local bodies will have to ensure that the beneficiaries remit the user fee for availing the services of Haritha Karma Sena.