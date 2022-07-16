Maradu municipality seeks KSEB help to remove hanging cables

‘Internet service providers often fail to remove cables that are not in use’

The Maradu municipality has sought the cooperation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to remove cables of television and internet service providers hanging dangerously from electric poles.

Council representatives held discussions with KSEB officials after an assessment by the municipal authorities found that a majority of cables were attached to electric poles owned by the Board. They included the electric post that fell on a school bus at Maradu on July 4. A major tragedy was averted as there was no power supply in the area at the time of the incident. Cables hanging in a haphazard manner got hooked on to the school bus, and the pole came down on top of the vehicle.

“We have requested the KSEB to remove all cables lying below 12 feet with immediate effect. As assured earlier, the process of removing cables posing a threat to the public is on. We have removed such cables in four wards. Councillors have been acting on complaints as and when they receive them,” said municipality chairman Antony Asanparambil.

Often, internet service providers failed to remove the cables that were not in use, intensifying the problem, he said. As fibre cables were not in demand among scrap dealers, company employees were not eager to sell them. Violations were detected mostly in cases where service providers had to depend on electric poles, he added.

The municipality also has no option but to store the removed cables on its office premises as there are no takers for them.