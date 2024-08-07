Maradu municipality seeks better bus connectivity on Thopumpady-Maradu-Thripunithura stretch

The Maradu municipality has demanded improved bus connectivity from areas under the civic agency’s jurisdiction up to various parts of Thripunithura, at a ‘Janakeeya Sadas’ meeting that was held on Tuesday at Thripunithura to invite suggestions from members of the public in order to improve bus services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many buses that ought to ply from Maradu to Thripunithura through Pettah now operate through the Thripunithura mini bypass. This results in commuters who want to travel to Kochi metro stations, Vadakkekotta, and Eroor having to alight at the Thripunithura bus stand and board yet another bus to reach their destinations. The issue can be solved to some extent if a few private buses that now operate up to Thopumpady are extended to Thripunithura through Maradu, since the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is not operating adequate number of services through the route. This would also help commuters on the West Kochi-Kakkanad route, since they would not have to travel considerable extra distance through the city.

The Maradu municipality has also demanded that the NHAI ready footpaths, medians and pedestrian lines in the narrow but congested Kundannur-Pettah road. The long-overdue construction of a culvert at Poonithura at the Mini Bypass Junction must be completed since commuters are often stranded for long in the ensuing traffic snarls. Traffic must be diverted through alternative roads until the culvert is ready. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must also take speedy steps to repair potholes and undulations on the Kundannoor-Pettah stretch of Kochi-Munnar NH 85.

In addition, the median and signal system at Kottaram Junction at Maradu must be reinstated, said the letter that was handed over by Antony Asanparambil, chairman, Maradu municipality, to K. Babu, MLA, who chaired the meeting where officials of the Motor Vehicles department and other agencies were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.