Maradu municipality rejects CPCB’s findings on removal of demolition debris

The Maradu municipality has rejected the environment compensation of ₹4.8 crore imposed on it by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for improper management of construction and demolition waste after the controlled implosion of four high-rises in Maradu in January 2020.

In a report submitted before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, the municipal secretary said the power conferred on Central and State pollution control boards to impose compensation arose only when there was an actual loss to the ecology. The State Pollution Control Board had unequivocally stated in its report dated March 30, 2023 that there was no loss. Thus the calculation made by the Central board was not valid, the report said.

The Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati had asked the State Pollution Control Board in February 2023 to recalculate the environment compensation after the regional office of the agency in Ernakulam submitted a report saying that the amount was zero as there were no lapses in the removal of demolition waste.

According to the municipal secretary’s report, the entire waste was removed on the instructions of a joint committee constituted by the government. It quoted a report by the joint committee dated October 27, 2020, which found that the municipality had properly carried out the task entrusted with it.

The CPCB, which had recalculated the environment compensation, found that the waste was sold to a private agency, and the weekly log of conveyance prepared by the agency was the only document provided in support of the disposal claims. The municipality ignored its responsibility to transport the waste to sites or facilities for safe disposal or reprocessing in accordance with rules, it said.

The municipal secretary said the agency had received authorisation from the State Pollution Control Board. However, the report admitted that waste removed could not be taken to the processing centre as per norms, though it was used for filling up a road as permitted by rules, it claimed.

