Maradu municipality not to collect hiked building tax

May 18, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu municipality will not collect the hiked building tax as per the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) not to pass on the burden to the public in civic bodies in which the party is in power.

“The municipality will seek the permission of the government to collect the building tax as per the previous rates,” said municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil.

The council will write to the Local Self-Government department demanding that the old rate for buildings up to 300 sq.ft be retained. It will also request the department to retain the previous tax rate of ₹120 per sq.ft for lodges, hotels, commercial buildings, and godowns, it said.

The revised property tax has already been included in the government’s tax collection software from April 1 onwards. The council will request the department to replace it with the previous tax slabs, according to the municipal authorities.