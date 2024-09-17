Maradu municipality, Kumbalam panchayat at loggerheads over border land

A dispute is brewing between Maradu municipality and the neighbouring Kumbalam panchayat about the jurisdiction over an area stretching not more than two acres along the border of the two local bodies.

The dispute cropped up after the owner of the plot in the said area started constructing a commercial building around a month back on the strength of a permit accorded by the Maradu municipality. However, the Kumbalam panchayat authorities laid claim to jurisdiction over the said plot and issued a stop memo to the owner for launching construction without their permit. The panchayat has also given a letter to the municipality citing this perceived lacuna.

Since then, the Maradu municipality and Kumbalam panchayat authorities and officials have conducted a joint inspection of the site where the construction remains suspended for the time being. “We have written to the District Collector demanding immediate intervention to find an amicable solution to the long-standing dispute on September 9. We have asked the land owner to suspend the construction for 15 days and that if no resolution is forthcoming within that period, he is free to resume construction. Since Kumbalam panchayat has raised the dispute, it is for them to ensure the intervention of the Collector at the earliest to get it resolved,” said Antony Ashanparambil, Maradu municipal chairperson.

The municipality had originally issued the building permit to the landowner in 2019 for five years. Since he did not carry out the construction since then, the permit was renewed on his application.

A similar dispute had cropped up some nine months back when the municipality had put up a board declaring its jurisdiction over the area. The municipality’s argument was that people in the said area had been paying building tax to it. The persistence of such a dispute would create hardships for the people and hence the Collector should intervene at the earliest, the letter said.

Kumbalam panchayat president K.S. Radhakrishnan said that a map issued by the Local Self-Government department showed the area as falling within the limits of the panchayat. “Some parts of the Maradu village along with the Kumbalam village come under the Kumbalam panchayat, which is normal. Maradu municipal authorities seem to be under the notion that a local body cannot have areas from two villages under its limits,” he added.

He further claimed that families of some 10 households in the said area have their names enlisted in the voter’s list of Kumbalam panchayat both for the Assembly and Parliament constituency. Only one commercial building in the area has been paying tax to the municipality, which he accused was a deliberate oversight for the municipality to justify its claim.