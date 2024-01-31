GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maradu municipality invites proposals from public for inclusion in annual Budget

January 31, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A box installed at the Maradu municipal office to collect proposals from the public ahead of the annual Budget of the civic body.

A box installed at the Maradu municipal office to collect proposals from the public ahead of the annual Budget of the civic body. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Maradu municipality has set up boxes at select points to collect proposals from the public on the projects and schemes to be included in the annual Budget of the civic body for 2024-25.

The aim is to involve the public in the Budget-making exercise. The council had carried out a similar process last year. The boxes have been installed at the Maradu municipality building, new building of the Maradu Service Co-operative Bank, Family Health Centre, Nettoor and Thomaspuram, Maradu.

Anthony Asanparambil, chairman of the municipality, said that the people have been actively sharing their ideas and proposals before the councillors. Last year, they had raised several points related to the streamlining of the waste collection and disposal process. Among various other suggestions, many residents had suggested coming up with a monthly calendar for collection of non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep of households and commercial establishments, he added.

The proposals to be considered in the Budget for 2024-25 have to be dropped in the boxes before 5 p.m. on February 2. The chairman said that suggestion forms have also been distributed through WhatsApp groups in various wards and the response has been enthusiastic.

