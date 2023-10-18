Maradu municipality firms up plans for waste disposal

October 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu Municipality will hand over six electric goods autorickshaws to the Haritha Karma Sena (Green Army) on Friday for waste collection in the municipal area.

The step will take the civic body’s efforts to properly dispose of biodegradable and non-degradable waste a step forward, said the municipal authorities here on Wednesday.

While degradable waste materials will be collected frequently, non-degradable materials will be collected on the basis of a calendar drawn up for the purpose. Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil claimed that the waste disposal facilities in Maradu had received praise from the district administration, and that Maradu and Eloor municipalities were among the top local bodies handling waste efficiently.

The District Collector will also flag off efforts to collect bio-nondegradable materials on Friday. Non-biodegradable materials now collected by the Haritha Karma Sena from the municipal area are taken to the material collection centres where they are sorted. There is also a plastic shredding unit in the municipality. Legacy waste in the category is handed over to Clean Kerala Company.

The centralised collection centre is near complete. It will have conveyor belts as well sorting tables, the municipal authorities said.

Plastic waste materials will be collected every month. Old slippers, footwear, and bags will be collected in January. Glass and mirrors will be collected in February. Electronic waste materials will be collected in March, and medicine strips will be collected in April. Coconut shells and husks will be collected in May. Waste cloth materials will be collected in June along with old footwears. Mirrors and glasses will be collected again in August. Electronic waste will be collected again in September and medicine strips in October. Coconut shells and husks will be collected in November. The works will begin next month, the municipal authorities said.

Meanwhile, a two-day night protest by the Opposition CPI(M) members of the Maradu municipal council ended on Tuesday night. Opposition councillor C.V. Santhosh alleged that the municipal chairperson and other UDF members were unable to keep tabs on the functioning of officials.

He claimed that waste disposal was lagging, while the municipal chairperson did not allow any discussion on issues confronting the municipality. The CPI(M) councillor also alleged that no developmental works had been initiated in the municipality over the last three years even as there was serious infighting within the ruling political front.