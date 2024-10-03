GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maradu municipality enhances infrastructure for waste management

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has enhanced its infrastructure for processing non-biodegradable waste generated across various divisions.

The civic body has set up a new resource recovery facility (RRF) using its funds. It has been installed near the existing RRF as part of an initiative under the Kerala State Waste Management Programme. The facilities include conveyor belts for sorting recyclable waste, a sorting table, and a weighing machine.

Municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil said the new RRF would help streamline the disposal of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic waste. At present, the civic body has mini material collection facilities to store waste collected by volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) from the doorstep of households and commercial units, he said.

Waste is sorted and transported for recycling. Besides plastic waste, the municipality has deployed green volunteers for collection of other types of non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep as per a calendar finalised earlier. Six electric autorickshaws are being used for waste collection. Based on the schedule, HKS members collect old bags, footwear, cloth, mattresses, glass shreds, iron scrap, e-waste, and discarded tyres from households and commercial establishments.

Mr. Ashanparambil said bio bins and biogas facilities had also been distributed as parts of efforts to encourage source-level treatment. They were being provided to users at subsidised rates, he added.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Related Topics

waste management / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.