ADVERTISEMENT

Maradu municipality councillor injured in melee over dumping of toilet waste

May 06, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A councillor of the Maradu municipality was reportedly injured in clashes following the interception of a lorry with toilet waste at Vikas Nagar within municipal limits on Friday night.

A group led by councillor C.V. Santhosh stopped the lorry engaged to dump toilet waste in a public space. He was injured in the alleged attack by those in the lorry and was admitted to a private hospital. Those in the lorry attempted to flee the scene unsuccessfully after the incident.

Municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil rushed to the scene after being alerted by the councillor. The Maradu police were soon informed, leading to the arrest of three persons. The lorry was taken into custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the release of the arrested on bail before dawn created a furore, leading to a protest march by ruling councillors, including the chairperson, vice-chairperson, and standing committee chairpersons, to the police station. The march was stopped in front of the station.

The protestors dispersed after the police said they would work alongside the municipality and take stringent action against illegal dumping of waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US