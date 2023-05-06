Maradu municipality councillor injured in melee over dumping of toilet waste

May 06, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

A councillor of the Maradu municipality was reportedly injured in clashes following the interception of a lorry with toilet waste at Vikas Nagar within municipal limits on Friday night.

A group led by councillor C.V. Santhosh stopped the lorry engaged to dump toilet waste in a public space. He was injured in the alleged attack by those in the lorry and was admitted to a private hospital. Those in the lorry attempted to flee the scene unsuccessfully after the incident.

Municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil rushed to the scene after being alerted by the councillor. The Maradu police were soon informed, leading to the arrest of three persons. The lorry was taken into custody.

However, the release of the arrested on bail before dawn created a furore, leading to a protest march by ruling councillors, including the chairperson, vice-chairperson, and standing committee chairpersons, to the police station. The march was stopped in front of the station.

The protestors dispersed after the police said they would work alongside the municipality and take stringent action against illegal dumping of waste.