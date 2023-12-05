Maradu municipality council stages protest against acute water shortage

December 05, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The continuing acute water scarcity in Maradu prompted the ruling council to gherao the Chief Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority’s central region in Kochi on Tuesday.

The protest was led by municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil and chairpersons of various standing committees. They protested at the office of KWA Chief Engineer P.K. Salim against the delay in resolving the issue.

It was called off after the official gave an assurance in writing that the three motors at the Pazhoor pumping station would be pressed into service to resolve the demand-supply gap. Mr. Asanparambil said the failure of the authorities in operating the three motors resulted in a drop in water supply from the required 100 million litres per day to 35 million litres per day.

A communication issued by the office of the Chief Engineer said the pumping process using the standby motor had been extended up to December 31. The three 856-HP pump sets at Pazhoor was likely to be commissioned by January 24, 2024.

The supporting staff at the office of the Chief Engineer had pointed out in a meeting held on November 22 that the delay in installation of the new pump sets would worsen the water supply situation. The Chief Engineer had expressed his displeasure over the delay in the installation on the part of the PH Division, Kochi, while saying that the permission to use the standby motor was valid up to December 31 only.