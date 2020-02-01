Maradu municipality chief quits

Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera resigned from her post on Thursday in compliance with an earlier seat sharing agreement between the ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions of the Congress.

With Ms. Nadeera’s resignation, the municipality is set to elect its fifth chairperson in five years. “According to the agreement, my stipulated term of office was one year,” said Ms. Nadeera, who assumed office in January last year. “It was a challenging term right from the start,” she added, referring to the recent Maradu flat demolitions.

Elections to the position of chairperson will take place within three weeks, during which municipal vice chairman Boban Nedumparambil will be the acting chairperson.

The position of the chairperson in the 33-member council is reserved for women. Since the United Democratic Front (UDF) had an upper hand with 15 councillors and two UDF-backed Independent candidates in the council, the victory of the next UDF candidate for chairperson as per the agreement, Moly James, was a foregone conclusion, said Antony Asanparambil, councillor and former Maradu mandalam Congress committee president.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) would consider fielding former chairperson Divya Anilkumar as its candidate, a councillor said.

As per the agreement Mr. Nedumparambil was also likely to resign shortly, said councillors, leaving the post of vice chairman to Jinson Peter, who represents Ward 21.