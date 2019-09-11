Maradu municipality caught in a conundrum

Caught between the Supreme Court ultimatum to demolish the four Maradu apartments before September 20 and the plight of the residents of the apartments, the Maradu municipal council tried to save its skin by refusing to take a firm stand on the issue.

The council decided to forward to the State government a resolution moved by CPI(M) leader K.A. Devassy, which wanted the council to declare that the Supreme Court order on demolition of flats could not be implemented. Barring Disha Prathapan, the chairperson of the Development Standing Committee, no one opposed the resolution.

Opposing the reference against the apex court verdict, Ms. Prathapan said no local body could pass such a resolution.

T.K. Devarajan, former municipal chairman, moved another resolution urging the government to file a review petition before the apex court.

Most of the councillors who took part in the discussion empathised with the apartment owners who would lose their homes if the apex court verdict was implemented.

Incidentally, the apex court had on Friday asked the State government to complete the demolition of the buildings built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines by September 20 and report back to the court.

At the same time, the council also distanced itself from the decisions the Secretary of the Maradu municipality might take on the issue.

Officials could go ahead with their decisions as directed by the government, the council said.

All the discussions and resolutions moved in the council would be forwarded to the government, said T.H. Nadeera, Chairperson of the municipality.

The local body was also worried about the plight of the residents of the apartments, she said.