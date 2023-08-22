HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maradu municipality adopts multi-pronged, decentralised approach to waste management

August 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has initiated a multi-pronged, decentralised approach to manage non-biodegradable waste.

The collection and disposal system is being managed at the ground level by 62 members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) from 33 wards. They collect old bags, footwear, cloth, mattresses, glass shreds, iron scrap, e-waste, discarded tyres, and medicine waste from households as per schedule. The collected waste is loaded on to six e-autos purchased by the civic body as part of streamlining its waste disposal programme.

“The waste materials collected in e-autos are taken to around 100 mini material collection facilities set up at various spots for initial storage. The waste is then shifted to three large material collection facilities set up near the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge. The process of segregating waste is done there,” said municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil.

The waste materials are then taken to the resource recovery facility near Gregorian Public School, where they are classified as per category and quality. Materials that can be recycled are sold to vendors. Non-recyclable materials are handed over to the government’s Clean Kerala Company for scientific disposal.

The municipal authorities said efforts were on to improve the participation of households in engaging HKS volunteers in the collection and disposal of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste. Surveillance had also been strengthened, with the health squad imposing fine on those involved in illegal dumping of waste in public spaces, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.