Maradu municipality acts tough against illegal sewage dumping

The Maradu municipality has initiated stringent action against apartment complexes responsible for illegal dumping of untreated wastewater into open or public spaces.

A council meeting of the civic body held on Tuesday decided to step up punitive and legal action against those found violating environmental norms by dumping untreated sewage into the open.

“Inspections by the health wing had found illegal dumping of untreated sewage from Grand Meadows near Kundanoor junction. A penalty of one lakh was imposed for the illegal act. They have remitted the fine,” said Maradu municipal chairperson Anthony Asanparambil.

The health wing found that untreated sewage was dumped into a nearby drain in broad daylight. The officials had received a tip-off about the dumping of sewage into the drain. The nearby residents had earlier complained about the illegal dumping, especially during night hours from the apartment, according to the authorities.

Mr. Asanparambil said the illegal dumping of untreated wastewater would not be allowed, especially amidst the overall spike in the number of infectious diseases. Any action that will impact public health will attract strict legal and punitive action from the municipality. Those responsible at the apartment have been told to rectify the defects in the treatment of untreated sewage and report compliance with environmental norms without delay, he said.

