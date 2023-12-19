Maradu municipal secretary asked to submit report on fund collection for Navakerala Sadas

December 19, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil has written to the municipal secretary demanding an account of the money collected for the Navakerala Sadas.

The municipality, said the chairman, was among the first local bodies in the State governed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) to deny funds for holding the Sadas. However, a committee was constituted by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors with the municipal secretary as the convener and other LDF members as members. The committee used vehicles and other facilities of the municipality to raise funds for the event.

Mr. Asanparambil has asked the secretary to submit within 15 days a report listing the names of contributors to the fund collection drive as well as the amount that was collected. He claimed that though there had been complaints about fund collection for the Sadas, Maradu was the first civic body to demand an account of the money collected.

The municipality had also organised Jana Sadas (people’s forum) as an alternative to the Navakerala Sadas. The Jana Sadas, held at four locations in the municipality, received 1,241 complaints. Most of the issues raised at the Jana Sadas have been resolved, and several persons have received financial assistance from the chairman’s relief fund, Mr. Asanparambil said.