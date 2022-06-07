Maradu inquiry authority serves notice on top officials

June 07, 2022 01:31 IST

The Maradu flats inquiry authority headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan on Monday issued notice to T.K. Jose, former Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government, and now Principal Secretary, Home and Vigilance; Gopalakrishna Bhatt, former LSGD (Rural) in-charge, and now Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department of Higher Education, and others asking them to appear before the panel on June 10.

The other officials who were asked to appear before the authority included Mohammed Y. Safirulla, former Ernakulam District Collector and now Additional Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department; Subash P.K., former Secretary, Maradu Municipality; K.S. Girija, former Chief Town Planner; K.K. Ramachandran, Group Head, Atmospheric and Geo-informative Division, CESS; Hari Narayanan, Scientist, KSCSTE; and Balraj, Joint Director(Urban Affairs)

Advertisement

Advertisement