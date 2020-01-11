Maradu flats demolition: PCB assessing impact

The Pollution Control Board officials maintained that they were assessing the impact of the demolition of the two complexes — Holy Faith H2O and Alpha Serene.

Initial eyewitness accounts said some debris from an Alpha Serene tower fell into the backwaters, during the second phase of the blast. But an official associated with the blasts described the process as having developed "as planned."

The damage to the backwaters will be assessed within a few hours and officials from the district administration, including district collector S. Suhas are at the site to examine the debris and the extent of the problem.

However, the angle of the fall of the buildings has been satisfactory, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO.

The scene of the blast at H2O was near perfect with the compound walls staying quite intact.

The dust level too was less than expected and the traffic movement was restored within 20 to 30 minutes of the second blast, a testimony to the efficiency with which the blasts were coordinated.