Maradu enquiry panel summons former civic heads, officials

June 04, 2022 22:24 IST

The Supreme Court-appointed enquiry authority to fix the culpability regarding the illegal construction of the Maradu apartments, which were razed for violating Coastal Regulation Zone rules, has summoned the civic heads and secretaries of the Maradu Municipality.

The apex court had asked Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, to look into the issue and fix the responsibility for permitting and allowing the construction of the four waterfront apartment complexes, which were pulled down in 2021.

Mr. Radhakrishanan will also enquire about the involvement and role of builders, promoters and officials in the construction of the illegal buildings.

The inquiry authority has directed the persons, who had served as the Secretary of the Maradu Panchayat/Municipality between October 24, 2005 and December 18, 2012, to appear before it and file statements. Notices were issued to M. Mohammed Asharaf, P.E. Joseph, P.J. Antony, M. Nizarudeen, S. Jayakumar and A.P. Satheesan, former secretaries of the civic body.

The presidents/vice presidents of the civic body from 2000 to 2005 and 2005 to 2010 have also been asked to file their statements regarding the subject matter of the inquiry. Among the civic heads, notices were issued to K.V. Shanmayi (former president), C.E. Vijayan (former vice president) K.A. Devassy (former president) and M.C. Hamsa (former vice president).

They have been asked to appear before the authority at the Conference Hall of the PWD Rest House, Ernakulam, on June 9 at 10.30 a.m.