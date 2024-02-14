GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maradu demolition: municipality says ‘no’ to environment compensation assessed by PCB

February 14, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has rejected the environment compensation of ₹78 lakh assessed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) for the improper management of construction and demolition waste following the controlled implosion of four high-rises in Maradu on January 11, 2020.

The board had assessed the environment compensation at ₹78 lakh instead of ₹4.8 crore fixed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in a case pending before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal. The State board had recalculated the amount stating that there were errors in the calculation made by the Central board.

The Municipal Secretary informed the Bench that a technical committee appointed by the government in connection with the debris removal had found that the mission vested with the civic body was properly completed. In a report of the committee dated October 27, 2020, it was mentioned that the directions and supervision of the State Pollution Control Board were available for the municipality in consonance with the removal of debris, and that it was helpful for the completion of the huge task.

The report by the civic body said there was no damage to the ecology in view of the removal of demolition waste from the four sites. The Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam had said in a report on March 30, 2023 that the entire waste was disposed of as per law. Hence, no compensation could be imposed on the municipality, it said.

The municipal authorities recalled that the State Pollution Control Board, which had issued authorisation to the agency entrusted with the task of removing the debris, had not yet issued any notice alleging violation of the rules. The board must have acted against it, if there were any violations, they said.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / local authority

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.