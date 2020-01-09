Maradu demolition: Meetings to instill confidence in residents

With the preparations for demolishing the four flats reaching the final phase, the authorities are on a mission to instill confidence in general public, especially Maradu residents.

Four meetings will be held near the four apartment complexes from Wednesday explaining the safety and precautionary measures that have been put in place. The first meeting is likely to be held near Golden Kayaloram flat on Wednesday. Attempts are being made to complete the meetings on Wednesday itself. The meetings will be presided over by the respective ward councillors. Besides the civic representatives, officials of Maradu municipality would also attend, a senior civic official said.

Officials of the civic body are personally meeting residents near the apartments that are to be pulled down on Saturday and Sunday to explain safety measures. Meanwhile, the municipal council meeting, which was held on Tuesday, has decided to convey its disagreement regarding the minutes of a meeting convened by A.C. Moideen, Minister for Local Self-Government Department, last week in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the civic body was to compensate the losses over and above the ₹95 crore insurance policy taken for demolition. However, the decision of the meeting was that the State government and the civic body would jointly compensate for the losses. Since the civic body alone could not shoulder the responsibility, the council had decided to send its enjoinder to the State government, said T.H. Nadeera, Chairperson of the municipality.