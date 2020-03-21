Maradu debris removal completed at two sites

KOCHI

21 March 2020 02:07 IST

Debris removal from two demolished flat sites at Maradu has been completed, according to a spokesperson for Prompt Enterprises, which has been tasked with the job.

The sites of Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram have been cleared, said the company official.

A total of 875 Taurus truckloads, with one load being 25 tonnes, were removed from the H2O site. From the Golden Kayaloram site, 1,050 Eicher truckloads were removed with one load being 6.25 tonnes. Two more working days will be required to complete the removal of debris from Jain Coral Cove and Alfa Serene sites.

The debris from Golden Kayaloram, comprising mainly red brick and concrete, could not be reused. It was thus used for basement filling and road construction.