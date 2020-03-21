Maradu debris removal completed at two sites

Debris removal from two demolished flat sites at Maradu has been completed, according to a spokesperson for Prompt Enterprises, which has been tasked with the job.
The sites of Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram have been cleared, said the company official.
A total of 875 Taurus truckloads, with one load being 25 tonnes, were removed from the H2O site. From the Golden Kayaloram site, 1,050 Eicher truckloads were removed with one load being 6.25 tonnes. Two more working days will be required to complete the removal of debris from Jain Coral Cove and Alfa Serene sites.
The debris from Golden Kayaloram, comprising mainly red brick and concrete, could not be reused. It was thus used for basement filling and road construction.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.