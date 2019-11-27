Maradu builder, official released on bail

Sany Francis, managing director of Holy Faith Builders and Development Private Limited, and P.E. Joseph, junior superintendent of the erstwhile Maradu panchayat, accused in a corruption case relating to the construction of an illegal apartment complex at Maradu, were released on bail on Tuesday by a vigilance court.

Bail plea filed

Meanwhile, the builder of Golden Kayaloram apartment in Maradu has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Kerala High Court in a corruption case registered in 2015 in connection with the illegal construction.

The petition was filed by K.V. Jose Varghese, managing director of Vichus Constructions, a firm which had completed the construction of the building. The firm is now known as KP Varkey and VS Builders. According to him, he was involved only at the final stage of the construction of the apartment. In fact, it was Bhageeratha Builders Limited which had entered into an agreement with the landowner of the property for constructing the apartment, he said.