Maradu blast: High Court asks KELSA to hold adalat

April 02, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) shall explore the possibility of organising an adalat to redress the grievances of those affected by the firecracker explosion at Maradu, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

The court issued the order dismissing the bail pleas of six persons who were arrested in connection with the February 12 explosion that killed two. The accident had caused widespread damage to houses in the area. As many as 321 houses were damaged. The firecrackers were illegally stored at the Puthiyakavu Bhagavathi Temple, Maradu.

