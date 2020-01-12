Maradu apartments demolition: Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram to be razed on January 12

About 24 hours after the first two of the four illegal Maradu apartments were demolished, explosives will bring down Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram on January 12.

The Jain Coral Cove, which had the maximum number of housing units among the four, is scheduled to be brought down at 11 a.m. while the Golden Kayaloram will be brought down at 2 p.m.

Here are the live updates:

Over 70,000 tonnes of debris to be reused for construction

Almost everything of the over 70,000 tonnes of debris of the apartment blocks erased through implosion at Maradu will be transported to yards spread over 10.6 acres at Aroor and Chandiroor within 70 days and from there to be reused for construction.

The demolition contractor will be responsible for segregating the debris and retrieving steel (the reinforcements) for reuse in civil works, in the course of the coming 45 days. The rest of the debris will be cut to size ranging from 6 mm to 20 mm, using rubble master, a concrete-and demolition-downsizing machine, and transported to the yards, sources said.

Residents near razed apartments heave a sigh of relief

At 1.02 p.m. on Saturday, as soon as the final siren rang out, marking the end of restrictions clamped over the 200-metre exclusion zone around the two Maradu apartment complexes that were demolished on Saturday, Hari sprinted back to home, which was the closest to Alfa Serene, one of the two demolished structures.

His anxiety was understandable considering that cracks had appeared near the landing of the staircase leading to the first floor of his house, while a window pane had been broken during the pre-blast dismantling work.

Walking in and out of the rooms checking for potential damage, he emerged from his home through a thick blanket of dust with a calm countenance. “Except for a few breaches on the tin roof by projectiles flying off the debris, there was no other visible damage,” he said.