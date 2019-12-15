Maradu apartment being readied for demolition

H2O Holy Faith, one of the four apartments set to be demolished at Maradu, is being readied for demolition. Shear walls and columns were recently wrapped with chain links and geotextile fabric to prevent debris from flying during the implosion.

A team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) inspected the preparations for demolition at the flat earlier this week. Partition walls were pulled down and as many as 1,540 holes are being drilled in the shear walls and columns into which the explosives will be loaded.

The three other apartments that will be pulled down next month will soon be prepared for demolition in a similar manner.

Debris

The heap of debris after demolition is expected to rise to a height of 18 metres from ground level, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO. The debris could spread over a distance of 8 to 12 metres and dust from the implosion could travel up to 200 metres depending on wind conditions on the day.

“The implosion has been modelled in such a manner that it will not affect the nearby bridge,” Mr. Venugopal said. The team comprising Mr. Venugopal, and Controllers of Explosives P. K. Rana and Saravanan, verified the blasting patterns, route map for laying explosives, safety parameters and plans to deal with contingencies that could arise while loading explosives. A disaster management plan factoring in the police and Fire and Rescue Services is also being prepared.

The plan for implosion prepared by Edifice Engineering, Mumbai, and Vijay Steels, Salem, has been submitted for the approval of the District Collector and PESO. Modifications had been suggested in the disaster management plan and explosion initiation points, Mr. Venugopal said.

The plan would soon be examined by the District Disaster Management Authority before approval, said District Collector S. Suhas.