Maradu accident: Woman killed, good samaritan suffers cardiac arrest

A 43-year-old woman died here on Saturday morning after the car in which she was travelling rammed into a goods carrier near a private mall in Maradu here.
While the victim Joemol was declared dead on arrival, her brother Sanghi (45) who was driving the car sustained injuried.
The duo were travelling towards Chottanikkara to meet their relatives. They belonged to Nellikunnu in Thrissur.
Thampi (54), a resident of Thekkumbagham in Thripunitura, had rushed the injured in his autorickshaw to a nearby hospital. Sanghi is being treated at a private hospital in Maradu. His condition remains stable, according to the hospital authorities.
Police suspect that the car driver may have dozed off resulting in the accident. The vehicle lost control and rammed into the goods carrier that was proceeding towards Kundanoor.
The autorickshaw driver died when the vehicle lost control and hit a wall near Maradu junction after he developed uneasiness while returning after dropping the injured. The driver reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was brought dead to the hospital, according to the authorities.
