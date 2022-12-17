Mar Thazhath trying to create law and order situation, alleges priest

December 17, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Senior priest Father Sebastian Thalian, vicar of St. Antony’s Church, Paduvapuram, Karukutty, has accused Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, of trying to create a law and order situation under the cover of seeking police protection.

In a letter to the State Police Chief dated December 16, Father Thalian said he had been named in a petition filed before the Kerala High Court by Mar Thazhath seeking police protection. He said he had also, through his lawyer, appeared before the court on December 8.

The letter claimed that no one had threatened the life of the complainant or caused damage to his property. No one has even thought of causing any such damage. In fact, the letter said, it is his and everyone’s wish and prayers that no harm falls upon Mar Thazhath. Under these circumstances, the archbishop’s allegations of threat to life was baseless. Instead, he was trying to create a law and order situation under the cover of seeking police protection, Father Thalian alleged in his letter.

Police protection has been sought to impose a system of celebrating the Mass against the wish of 99% of the faithful under the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the senior priest alleged in his letter. The letter also said that Mar Thazhath had prevented the parish trustees and priests from entering the archbishop’s house under the pretext of having sought police protection.

Mar Thazhath has also violated all prescriptions by appointing one of his supporters as the administrator of the cathedral basilica while removing the incumbent vicar from his duties, the letter alleged. It is to impose the Mass system, opposed by a majority of the parishioners, at any cost, Father Thalian added.

He appealed to the police chief to use his office to prevent Mar Thazhath from creating a law and order situation under the cover of seeking police protection.