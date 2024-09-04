Mar Athanasius wins International Green College Award

The autonomous Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, has won the prestigious International Green College Award 2024.

It has been instituted by Green Mentors having special consultative status with the Economic & Social Council of United Nations. The award is given to a college that has made significant contributions to green education and sustainability practices and has shown leadership in environmental stewardship.

The jury recognised the institution’s holistic approach to sustainable practices aligned with the greening education partnership of UNESCO, according to a communication issued by the college. Some of the institutions that had won the award included IIT, Mandi, IIT, Gandhinagar, and IIIT, Bengaluru.

The green initiatives of the college included orientation sessions on various areas related to environment like plastic harm and biodiversity of medicinal plants. It has a Miyawaki forest set up with the help of the Department of Social Forestry. The government had sanctioned ₹92,100 for organic farming on 1.1 acres.

The award will be presented to the college at the 8th NYC Green School Conference 2024, which will be held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly session and the Summit of the Future on September 23 and 24 in Cornell University, New York.